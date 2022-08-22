CoA not to take over affairs of IOA: SC extends status quo until further orders

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its status quo until further orders, which had stated that the Delhi High Court-appointed three-member Committee of Administrators (COA) will not take over the affairs of the Indian Olympic Association.
A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and J K Maheshwari sought response from the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Association.
“Issue notice. Status quo to be continued until further orders, List after four weeks,” the bench said.
The matter will be taken up after four weeks.
The top court had earlier taken note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the IOA, that the order may have negative repercussions on the nation and granted the interim relief ordering status quo into the affairs of the IOA.
The high court appointed COA includes former Supreme Court judge Justice Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, and former Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup.
The Delhi High Court on August 16 had ordered the setting up of the CoA to manage the affairs of the IOA.
