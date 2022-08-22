scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

CoA not to take over affairs of IOA: SC extends status quo until further orders

The matter will be taken up after four weeks.

Supreme CourtA bench of Justices S A Nazeer and J K Maheshwari sought response from the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Association.

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its status quo until further orders, which had stated that the Delhi High Court-appointed three-member Committee of Administrators (COA) will not take over the affairs of the Indian Olympic Association.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and J K Maheshwari sought response from the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Association.

“Issue notice. Status quo to be continued until further orders, List after four weeks,” the bench said.

The matter will be taken up after four weeks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

The top court had earlier taken note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the IOA, that the order may have negative repercussions on the nation and granted the interim relief ordering status quo into the affairs of the IOA.

The high court appointed COA includes former Supreme Court judge Justice Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, and former Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup.

The Delhi High Court on August 16 had ordered the setting up of the CoA to manage the affairs of the IOA.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 12:28:24 pm
Next Story

‘Chiranjeevi is ageless, no other actor has managed to keep their star power intact over years’: Bholaa Shankar director Meher Ramesh

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

2

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 22: Latest News