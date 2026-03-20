Chuck Norris dies at 86, the action star who has a martial arts system named after him

Chuck Norris, Hollywood action star and the martial arts grandmaster, has died at the age of 86. Norris died Thursday, in what his family described as a “sudden passing.” “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the family said in a statement posted to social media.

A man with many talents, Norris starred in Walker, Texas Ranger and other television shows. His tough guy image turned into internet parodies resulting in memes like, ‘Once Norris had a staring contest with Sun and, he won.’

The outrageous admiration for the Hollywood action figure came from his successful past as competitive martial artist and his time with United States Air Force in the 60s. He became a six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate champion. He also founded his own Korean-based American hard style of karate known sometimes as Chun Kuk Do and the United Fighting Arts Federation.