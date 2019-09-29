Christian Coleman wins 100m gold at World Athletics Championship

Christian Coleman of USA won the final of the 100-metre sprint at the World Athletics Championship in Doha on Saturday. Justin Gatlin of USA finished second and Andre de Grasse of Canada finished third.

Coleman’s timing of 9.76 seconds is the fastest 100m sprint of the year and the sixth fastest of all time. Usain Bolt’s 9.58-second sprint is the world record.

Christian Coleman is fast. — Team USA (@TeamUSA) September 28, 2019

Coleman had registered a timing of 9.98 seconds in the heats, the only sub-10 lap to be registered in the first round. He then registered a 9.88s lap in the semifinal. In the final, he brought his time down further to 9.76.

Coleman is the fastest man on Earth.. 9.76secs….wow pic.twitter.com/eBaAiuDUdi — george addo jnr (@addojunr) September 28, 2019

Tyson Gay, Asafa Powell, Yohan Blake (who finished 5th in Saturday’s final) and Justin Gatlin (the erstwhile reigning Worlds champion, who finished second on Saturday) are the only others who have run faster 100m laps than Coleman’s 9.76s lap in history.

Coleman, 23, the new sprint sensation on the block, has, however, been in the eye of a storm recently over a doping cloud. He was only cleared to compete in Doha earlier this month after an anti-doping case against him which could have led to a long ban was withdrawn on a technicality.