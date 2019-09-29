Christian Coleman wins 100m gold at World Athletics Championship

Toggle Menu
Christian Coleman of USA won the final of the 100-metre sprint at the World Athletics Championship with the sixth fastest sprint of all time.

Christian Coleman and Justing Gatlin finish 1st and 2nd in the 100m final at the Athletics Worlds in Doha on Saturday (AP Photo)

Christian Coleman of USA won the final of the 100-metre sprint at the World Athletics Championship in Doha on Saturday. Justin Gatlin of USA finished second and Andre de Grasse of Canada finished third.

Coleman’s timing of 9.76 seconds is the fastest 100m sprint of the year and the sixth fastest of all time. Usain Bolt’s 9.58-second sprint is the world record.

Coleman had registered a timing of 9.98 seconds in the heats, the only sub-10 lap to be registered in the first round. He then registered a 9.88s lap in the semifinal. In the final, he brought his time down further to 9.76.

Tyson Gay, Asafa Powell, Yohan Blake (who finished 5th in Saturday’s final) and Justin Gatlin (the erstwhile reigning Worlds champion, who finished second on Saturday) are the only others who have run faster 100m laps than Coleman’s 9.76s lap in history.

Coleman, 23, the new sprint sensation on the block, has, however, been in the eye of a storm recently over a doping cloud. He was only cleared to compete in Doha earlier this month after an anti-doping case against him which could have led to a long ban was withdrawn on a technicality.

