Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Christian Coleman to miss Olympics after being banned for whereabouts failure

Chris Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended by the AIU in June.

By: Reuters | October 27, 2020 11:56:05 pm
Christian Coleman, the world 100 meters champion, will miss next year’s Tokyo Olympics after being banned for two years for breaching whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said here on Tuesday.

