Christian Coleman romps to U.S. 100 metres title

World silver medallist Christian Coleman, who holds the year's fastest time of 9.81 seconds, won the final in 9.99 seconds after clocking 9.96 in the semi-finals.

Christian Coleman reacts in front of Michael Rodgers, right, as he wins the men’s 100-meter dash final at the U.S. Championships athletics meet (Source: AP)

Christian Coleman showed again he is the man to beat in the 100 metres as he cruised to victory at the U.S. nationals and world championship trials with another sub-10 second run on Friday.

Mike Rodgers and Christopher Belcher joined Coleman on the U.S. team for the Doha world championships. Both were timed at 10.12 seconds but Rodgers was runnerup by six-thousandths of a second.

Justin Gatlin, who has automatic entry to the world championships as the reigning 100m champion, did not run the final after finishing third in his semi-final in 10.16 seconds.

Teahna Daniels, who turned professional this week, won the women’s 100 in 11.20 seconds with a strong last half. She had finished fourth in the U.S. collegiate championships.

Olympian English Gardner clocked 11.25 for second and Morolake Akinosun took third in 11.28.

Allyson Felix, a six-time Olympic gold medallist, continued her bid to race at the worlds, the new mum making the final of the women’s 400 metres with a run of 51.45 seconds that earned fourth place in her semi-final.

She is racing for the first time in 13 months after giving birth to a daughter in November.
Shakima Wimbley had the day’s fastest time of 50.20.

