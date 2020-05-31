‘It’s my story’: Chris Jericho on criticism of using WWE angle with Mike Tyson in AEW

More than a decade ago, Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson had famously crossed paths in the WWE. Back then the duo had teamed up against D-Generation X on Monday Night RAW, but the boxing icon turned on his partner, laying him out in the center of the ring with a KO punch.
Fast forward to 2020, and both men were present at AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV last weekend. Just as the ‘Le Champion’ was cutting a promo, he was interrupted by Iron Mike.
Naturally, Jericho demanded an apology for being ‘knocked out’ back in WWE, but he didn’t get one. Instead, a mass brawl broke out.
Jericho was asked about his thoughts on AEW doing a continuation of something that happened in WWE.
“It’s a WWE angle?” Jericho questioned. “It’s a Chris Jericho angle. I was there. I don’t just wash away my entire 19-year history with the WWE. That’s ludicrous,” he remarked.
“Anybody criticizing that this was a WWE angle and we brought it over here — this is my life. It’s my story. Tyson knocked out Chris Jericho.”
“He didn’t knock out Chris Jericho and The Rock and Hulk Hogan and Triple H and Kurt Angle. He knocked me out. That’s my story.”
“It’s like if I write a song and it’s a huge hit and I released it on Sony records and then I signed with Warner Bros. and rerecorded the song. It’s my song.”
On his experience of working with Mike Tyson, the former WWE champion said, “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve been working with Mike for ten years.”
“Probably seen each other half a dozen times and appeared on camera four or five of those. I know Mike. I think when the idea came for him to be involved with us at AEW, the natural pairing was with Chris Jericho.
“I know what to expect. A guy like him, he’s a firecracker, man. He’s a loose cannon as an entertainer, as a performer. You don’t give Mike Tyson a script. You don’t rehearse something with Mike Tyson.”
“You just go out there. He’s gonna do whatever he wants to do no matter what. And that’s cool. I have 30 years of being in the ring and I can guide that.”
