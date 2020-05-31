‘It’s my story’: Chris Jericho on criticism of using WWE angle with Mike Tyson in AEW

Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson at Double or Nothing. (Source: AEW) Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson at Double or Nothing. (Source: AEW)

More than a decade ago, Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson had famously crossed paths in the WWE. Back then the duo had teamed up against D-Generation X on Monday Night RAW, but the boxing icon turned on his partner, laying him out in the center of the ring with a KO punch.

Fast forward to 2020, and both men were present at AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV last weekend. Just as the ‘Le Champion’ was cutting a promo, he was interrupted by Iron Mike.

Naturally, Jericho demanded an apology for being ‘knocked out’ back in WWE, but he didn’t get one. Instead, a mass brawl broke out.

Jericho was asked about his thoughts on AEW doing a continuation of something that happened in WWE.

“It’s a WWE angle?” Jericho questioned. “It’s a Chris Jericho angle. I was there. I don’t just wash away my entire 19-year history with the WWE. That’s ludicrous,” he remarked.

“Anybody criticizing that this was a WWE angle and we brought it over here — this is my life. It’s my story. Tyson knocked out Chris Jericho.”

“He didn’t knock out Chris Jericho and The Rock and Hulk Hogan and Triple H and Kurt Angle. He knocked me out. That’s my story.”

“It’s like if I write a song and it’s a huge hit and I released it on Sony records and then I signed with Warner Bros. and rerecorded the song. It’s my song.”

Mike Tyson entering the arena. (Source: AEW) Mike Tyson entering the arena. (Source: AEW)

On his experience of working with Mike Tyson, the former WWE champion said, “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve been working with Mike for ten years.”

“Probably seen each other half a dozen times and appeared on camera four or five of those. I know Mike. I think when the idea came for him to be involved with us at AEW, the natural pairing was with Chris Jericho.

“I know what to expect. A guy like him, he’s a firecracker, man. He’s a loose cannon as an entertainer, as a performer. You don’t give Mike Tyson a script. You don’t rehearse something with Mike Tyson.”

“You just go out there. He’s gonna do whatever he wants to do no matter what. And that’s cool. I have 30 years of being in the ring and I can guide that.”

