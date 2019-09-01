Chris Jericho defeats Adam Page to become first-ever AEW world champion

Former WWE superstar Chris Jericho defeated Adam Page at All Elite Wrestling’s All Out to become the first AEW world champion. The wrestler, who has already accomplished several feats in WWE and WCW, added another achievement in his illustrious 29-year-long career as he defeated a wrestler 20 years younger to him to become the first AEW champion.

Jericho had earned the title shot after defeating Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing in May. At the same event, Page won the Casino Battle Royale to solidify his spot for the title match on All Out main event on Saturday night.

At the Fight for the Fallen main-event in July, Y2J assaulted his opponent after dressing up as a member of The Dark Order, before revealing his true identity. Later in the same night, Jericho also made a promo video before he was interrupted by Page.

The trash talk between the two wrestlers over the past month has added much-needed anticipation to their feud.

Jericho’s popularity has significantly helped in the rise of AEW. Page, on the other hand, is young and is associated with The Elite making him a popular figure among the AEW fanbase.

Even though he’s the very first #AEWWorldChampion – @IAmJericho is still not happy and waiting for his thank you. #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/W45knLGuzI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019

After becoming the first AEW champion, Jericho complained about the lack of celebration and also roasted people at the backstage. He asked The Young Bucks for a “thank you” and headed towards the locker room.