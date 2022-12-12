scorecardresearch
Chinese snooker star suspended amid corruption investigation

Bingtao, a 22-year-old who won the prestigious Masters tournament last year, has been banned from attending or competing with immediate effect, the World Snooker Tour said Monday.

“This decision is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes,” World Snooker Tour said. (Twitter/ World Snooker Tour)

Yan Bingtao, one of the rising stars in snooker, has joined a growing list of Chinese players to get suspended by the sport’s governing body as part of a corruption investigation.

Bingtao, a 22-year-old who won the prestigious Masters tournament last year, has been banned from attending or competing with immediate effect, the World Snooker Tour said Monday.

“This decision is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes,” the organization said. “The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought.”

On Friday, five Chinese players — Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu — were suspended by WST. That follows the suspension of countryman Liang Wenbo on Oct. 27, also on allegations of manipulating matches for betting purposes.

Snooker is one of the most popular sports in China.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 07:52:23 pm
Jaishankar to attend two UNSC Presidency events in New York this week

