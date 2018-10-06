Follow Us:
Chinese body invites Aamir Khan to Asian Wrestling Championships

China will be hosting the championships and the association has reportedly put in a request with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to that effect.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 6, 2018 9:24:52 pm

aamir khan The motivation behind calling Aamir Khan is reported to be the movie Dangal, in which he stars in the leading role.

The Chinese Wrestling Association (CWA) is keen on inviting Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in February 2019. China will be hosting the championships and the association has reportedly put in a request with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to that effect. The motivation behind calling Aamir Khan is reported to be the movie Dangal, in which he stars in the leading role.

According to The Tribune, Zhang Ye, who is a member of United World Wrestling’s technical commission and a member of the Asian Associated Wrestling Council, has raised this request on at least two occasions. WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has assured the Chinese that he will do all he could to get Khan to China during the championships.

The CWI also inquired if Geeta and Babita Phogat would be part of the Indian contingent for the championships and were told that they would be if they get selected in the trials. In July this year, South Korea’s first lady Kim Jung-sook, a self-confessed movie fan, invited the family to meet her during the Korean President Moon Jae-in’s visit to India. Kim had watched the movie with the Indian students in Seoul.

