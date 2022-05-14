scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

China cites pandemic and withdraws as host of 2023 Asian Cup

China's withdrawal could let Qatar or Saudi Arabia step up as hosts while both are bidding in a contest to host the 2027 edition. India and Iran are also candidates for the 2027 edition with a decision expected early next year.

By: AP | Malaysia |
May 14, 2022 2:38:44 pm
afc asian cupChina withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup host due to pandemic. (Source: afc.com)

China withdrew as host of soccer’s 2023 Asian Cup on Saturday in the latest cancellation of the country’s sports hosting duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asian Football Confederation praised Chinese soccer officials for making “this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup.”

The 24-nation tournament was due to be played in 10 cities in mostly newly built stadiums in June and July of next year.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

China’s withdrawal could let Qatar or Saudi Arabia step up as hosts while both are bidding in a contest to host the 2027 edition. India and Iran are also candidates for the 2027 edition with a decision expected early next year.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...Premium
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...Premium
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significancePremium
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significance
More Premium Stories >>

Qatar has stadiums in place to host the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November. However, a June 2023 start for the Asian Cup could be unlikely because of the extreme heat in the Qatari summer, making early 2024 a better option.

The four-yearly Asian Cup is traditionally played in January and February. Qatar (2011) and Australia (2015) hosted the tournament when it was played in January, while the 2019 event in the United Arab Emirates was held from Jan. 5 to Feb. 1.

China was due to host the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in September but that was postponed along with nearly all international sports events in the country. China did host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing though under a strict lockdown for athletes and officials with few fans able to attend.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

MI vs RR
Rohit Sharma gets birthday present, MI win their first match of IPL-15
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 14: Latest News