Chess Olympiad: Indian men crush Paraguay, women outwit Argentina

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand plays against Markus Ragger of Austria. (Source: PTI) Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand plays against Markus Ragger of Austria. (Source: PTI)

Viswanathan Anand recovered to post a clinical victory over Neuris Delgado Ramirez of Paraguay as Indian men posted an impressive 3.5-0.5 victory over Paraguay while the women also posted an identical win over Argentina in the fifth round of the 43rd Chess Olympiad now underway in Batumi on Friday.

Anand had lost his previous round game to American Fabiano Caruana and many pundits had predicted he will take break, however the Indian ace decided to do what he knows best and in a mere 15 moves had a winning position on board. Anand was at his best in capitalizing his advantage and cruised home in quick time to record a smooth victory.

P Harikrshna was held to a draw in the longest game of the day by Indian men but way before that B Adhiban and Krishnan Sasikiran had ensured that the team was secured of another victory. With this big win, the Indian men are back in the thick of things especially as the top seeded Americans were held to a draw by Israel while the fancied Chinese men suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Czech Republic.

At the top of the tables Azerbaijan tamed Armenia 2.5-1.5 while Poland proved better than France in their 3-1 triumph. With eighth points from five rounds, the Indian men can fancy their chances given the new developments.

The Indian eves are placed better following another triumph. D Harika survived a nearly lost position while the trio of Koneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev and Eesha Karavade did what was needed from them to cruise to an emphatic victory.

The Indian eves took their tally to nine points out of a possible ten and look forward to a profitable campaign in the rounds to come. Having finished fifth in the last edition, the expectations this time are high as they are coached by Jacob Aagaard. One of the best known trainers in the world.

Indian Results round 5: India (8) beat Paraguay (6) (V Anand beat Neuris Delgado Ramirez; Guillermo Vazquez drew with P Harikrishna; B Adhiban beat Antonio Almiron; Paulo Jodorcovsky Werjivker lost to Sasikiran, Krishnan).

Women: Argentina (7) lost to India (9): (Carolina Lujan lost to Koneru Humpy; D Harika drew with Amura Claudia; Maria Florencia Fernandez lost to Tania Sachdev; Eesha Karavade beat Ayelen Martinez).

