Chess’s future in Esports World Cup remains bright

Chess is one of the 24 games at the 2026 Esports World Cup; "Chess is one of the games we believe helps us reach our goals, which extend beyond the endemic esports community," says Esports World Cup Foundation chief games officer Fabian Scheuermann.

Written by: Mayank Chaudhary
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 28, 2026 11:13 PM IST
Magnus Carlsen of Team Liquid and Team S8UL's Nihal Sarin in action during Esports World Cup 2025. (Team Liquid/X & Special Arrangement) ChessMagnus Carlsen of Team Liquid and Team S8UL's Nihal Sarin in action during Esports World Cup 2025. (Team Liquid/X & Special Arrangement)
Make us preferred source on google

The Esports World Cup is rapidly expanding its global footprint, and India’s growing interest is positioning the country as a key player in the journey. With an Indian organisation represented and a sport like chess included in the 2025 event, the potential to engage India’s massive market has never been clearer.

When the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) recently unveiled a staggering $75 million prize pool and a lineup of 24 games for 2026, chess was confirmed among the roster of established esports titles. This decision signals that the board game has assured its place in the digital arena, which, for now, seems essential for retaining the marquee names that lend the event its prestige.

The inclusion of Chess’s global icon, Magnus Carlsen, was one of the biggest draws for the Esports World Cup in 2025.

Now, the EWCF has made it clear that the inclusion of chess is not a one-off experiment. While viewership for the chess tournament at EWC 2025 did not match that of other traditional esports events in Riyadh, organisers view chess as a long-term investment.

“It definitely wasn’t a one-and-done. It’s something we’re continuing to invest in, working with the chess community on how we can engage more deeply,” said Mike McCabe, Deputy CEO of EWCF, to The Indian Express during a roundtable media interaction.

Chess ESports Chess is among the 24 games at the 2026 Esports World Cup. (PHOTO: EWCF)

McCabe noted that while chess has not historically been considered an endemic esport, the scale of the sport and its massive digital community make it a promising investment.

“It was an experiment in 2025, absolutely. Chess hasn’t historically been seen as one of the classic esports titles, but we felt strongly it was an opportunity and deserved its place. When we look at the scale of the global digital chess community and its continued growth, from our perspective, it was worth the investment. The tournament exceeded our expectations on pretty much every level,” McCabe explained.

Story continues below this ad

Fabian Scheuermann, Chief Games Officer of the EWCF, added that the organisation is not only continuing with chess but doubling down to grow it further as an esport.

India Emerges as Key Growth Region for Esports World Cup
EWCF eyes expansion in Indian market for 2026
Indian Clubs in 2025
1
S8UL (Mumbai) among 40 global partners
Indian Representation
S8UL Mumbai-based organisation enabled players like Nihal Sarin to compete in chess
2026 Prospects
EWCF evaluating applications for Club Partner Program Announcement: Coming weeks
Fan Engagement
High social traffic Incredible passion and vocal support noted by EWCF leadership
Growth Potential
Significant India identified as key expansion market by Deputy CEO McCabe
2025 Performance
Very positive First year with S8UL worked out very well
2026 Context
$75M prize pool Chess included in 24-game roster
"Seeing the amount of social traffic and engagement with that narrative was something we were all very excited about. From our perspective, we see significant growth potential there."
— Mike McCabe, Deputy CEO, EWCF
Indian Express InfoGenIE
 

“We ticked so many boxes that we’re actually doubling down. We’re not just continuing, chess is one of the games we believe helps us reach our goals, which extend beyond the endemic esports community. Almost everyone can relate to chess in some way, which is why we’re also strengthening our partnership with Chess.com, not just for this year, but for years to come,” said Scheuermann.

India, a key growth region

Through its Club Partner Program, the EWCF aims to provide financial stability and support to professional esports organisations, helping them expand into new titles and grow their global fanbases, rather than relying solely on prize money.

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen praises Nihal Sarin: ‘Saw how incredibly good he is with very little time on clock’

The Foundation has identified India as a key growth region for the 2026 Club Partner Program.

Story continues below this ad

S8UL, a Mumbai-based esports organisation, was the only Indian club in the program and one of 40 worldwide partners for the inaugural edition in 2025 Esports World Cup. This representation allowed Indian players like Nihal Sarin to compete under their banner in chess.

McCabe stated that the EWCF is currently evaluating the Club Partner Program in India and acknowledges the region’s significant growth potential.

When asked about the possibility of a dedicated Indian qualifier slot and how the EWCF views the Indian audience, McCabe replied: “Last year, we had our first Indian club in our Club Partner Program, and it worked out very well. We’re currently evaluating applications for 2026 and will announce the team in the coming weeks. It was a very positive first year. What struck me personally, and the team more broadly, was the incredible passion of Indian fans and how vocal they were in supporting their clubs… It was amazing.”

The high level of engagement from Indian fans has encouraged the EWCF about the future in the region.

Story continues below this ad

“Seeing the amount of social traffic and engagement with that narrative was something we were all very excited about. From our perspective, we see significant growth potential there,” McCabe said.

Olympic ambitions

The rise of esports also attracted the attention of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which had announced plans to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC). However, after talks broke down in October 2025, the two parties have since moved in separate directions.

The IOC now plans to develop its own standalone esports event that could pose a direct challenge to the Esports World Cup.

Despite this, the EWCF maintains a collaborative outlook. “We definitely see ourselves as a collaborator with everybody in the industry. Our goal is to build sustainability across the broader ecosystem, which we pursue through our club-based model in the EWC and our nation-based model in the Esports Nations Cup,” said McCabe.

Story continues below this ad

He also suggested there could still be a path for future cooperation with the IOC. “We’ve always believed there’s a space for an annual nation-based event. That’s why we run the Nations Cup every two years. The hope was that the Olympic Esports Games would run in opposite years, so that annually there would be a nation-based competition where country teams could compete,” McCabe explained.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Days after saying India unsafe for cricketers, Bangladesh clears shooters trip to Delhi
Bangladesh T20 world Cup fixtures

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
After Ajit Pawar’s death, the big if: what a united NCP could have meant
Just weeks ago, political circles were abuzz with speculation that the two sides — divided since Ajit Pawar’s dramatic 2023 breakaway to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government — were inching toward a family and political reunion.
Girish Kuber writes: Ajit Pawar was the able CM Maharashtra never had
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Arijit Singh
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh retirement
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture
bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture week
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Google VP
Advertisement
Jan 28: Latest News