Cheltenham Festival 2019: Punter correctly predicts six placed horses, wins £182,567 from £2 bet

A lucky punter won a grand sum of £182,567.80 off a £2 bet at the annual Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday as he picked a horse from each of the six races and came off as the winner in four of them.

Not wanting to reveal his identity, the punter said that he only gambles once a year, during the Cheltenham Festival. He placed a €2 placepot, correctly predicting placed horses in the first six races on day one of Cheltenham.

On how he would spend the earnings, the racegoer was quoted by BBC as saying, “My daughter is soon to go to university, so that will help, and my son is going on holiday – I think I will be upgrading him to first class.”

The punter said that it was during the second-last race that he realised that he had a chance of winning big. “It wasn’t until the second-last race that my friend said, ‘You’re still in with a chance’,” he said. “We came in a couple of times after the sixth race to cash it in. We thought it might be a couple of hundred quid or something like that but it wasn’t ready, so we went out to bet on the last race. We were lucky enough to win again on that!”

“We came back in afterwards and handed over the ticket. The lady behind the counter… her face just dropped. I asked her how much and she very discreetly showed us. We still didn’t really believe it,” he said.

“I looked at the horses before racing and whatever took my fancy I put in my Placepot. My friend, who knows a bit about racing, advised me,” he said. “We’ve been coming for years and the occasion is fantastic. We’ve been doing it this way for years and nothing’s changed. We just do a Placepot and our individual bets and then enjoy the racing.”