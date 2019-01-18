CBI raids Sports Authority of India HQ, arrests four officials

Four Sports Authority of India officials, including a director, were taken into custody by the CBI following the allegations of corruption against them. The arrests were made after the CBI raided the SAI headquarters on Thursday evening.

The agency has arrested Director Sports Authority of India S K Sharma, Junior Accounts Officer Harinder Prasad, Supervisor Lalit Jolly and UDC V K Sharma, besides private contractor Mandeep Ahuja and his employee Yunus, the officials said. It is alleged that bills of Rs 19 lakh were pending to be cleared by the SAI officials for which a demand of three per cent was being made.

A dozen CBI officials reached the SAI headquarters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium around 5 pm and sealed the entire premises for search and questioning of the alleged officials. The regular staff was allowed to leave at around 7.30pm, only after their contact details were entered in a CBI registered.

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said his office shared information with the CBI after the issue was brought to their notice. “When we found out corrupt practices by a few officers, we gave their info to relevant agencies, who arrested them today,” Rathore said in a tweet.