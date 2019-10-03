Cavalry precedes big artillery for NBA pre-season India games

A barge floats off calmly, 200 metres off the Mumbai coast framed by the Bandra- Worli sea link. A basketball court is fashioned on top of it. A few kilometres away, an events team is laying the finishing touches, inside the multi-purpose NSCI Stadium, on another basketball court. It’s where nothing will remain calm over the weekend.

Advertising

The latter venue is the all-important one where design specifications and construction guidelines have to be followed meticulously for the game’s giants don’t stomp on anything less than a perfect turf. It is here that the red carpet will be rolled out for the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, in the first ever pre-season NBA Game to take place on Indian soil.

But even the red carpet and the aisles have to be tailored according to NBA requirements.

Read | NBA great Jason Williams says there’s lot of potential for growth of basketball in India

Advertising

“The league has its own checklist when it comes to lighting, ventilation, to actual seating in the arena, the width of the walkway between sections of the arena, entry and exit points… all that stuff is accounted for,” explains Diane Gotua, NBA’s vice-president for global business operations. “Even for hotels, (organisers) check how much time it will take from point to point. How many buses will be required, who gets into which bus. Then the locker rooms at the stadium are something that we had to install. You have to have a certain number of bottles of a specific brand of water, a specific brand of juice, a special fruit.” The checklist goes on.

On Friday, India will be added to the list of select countries – the likes of China, Germany, England, Mexico and even the Philippines – to have hosted a pre-season NBA game, when the Pacers and Kings face off in Mumbai. And once they do, another chapter, a glamorous one at that, will be added to the city’s rich basketball history.

“Yes sir,” says Kings’ power forward Marvin Bagley, in a video post on social media moments after he deboarded the plane. “INDIIIIIAAAAAAAAAAAAA…”

Read | NBA India Games to tip-off grassroots community programmes in Mumbai

This wasn’t in Mumbai though. The Kings’ travel plan for pre-season games has been rather elaborate. The team, owned by Vivek Ranadive – born in Mumbai before immigrating to the United States – took off from Sacramento, had a refuelling layover in London, and instead of touching down in Mumbai, took a short trip to Agra. And the Taj Mahal.

“I’ve seen pictures of it. You’ve seen pictures of it even if you didn’t know what it was. Now being able to see it, being able to go inside…” says 21-year-old point guard De’Aaron Fox in another Twitter post. “I didn’t know too much about it. And then learning that this was built for the king’s wife, literally their tombs are inside. It’s just amazing seeing all the people who are here. Obviously, it’s not as big of a deal to me as it is to them. But it’s just a great experience for myself to learn about a different culture.”

The Pacers’ travel plan, meanwhile, was straightforward – take a 16-hour direct flight to Mumbai. The team’s 20-year-old small forward Brian Bowen even packed accordingly, carrying a box of donuts for the trip. The first thing the players saw when they entered the terminal at Mumbai airport was a poster of their star player Miles Turner.

All flight details would of course have to be communicated with the NBA in advance – such as the Kings hiring two Boeing 767s for the trip, which included rap star Drake’s own private jet for the players to travel in. Not many planes have First Class seating for that many passengers of that size.

“There’s not a lot of planes that can fit a full roster of players (who stand at the height of NBA players),” Gotua explains. “It’s not just a regular 747 or 777 that we take from the US to India. It’s a specific aircraft and both teams will be coming separately. So we have to get landing permits and all other things sorted.”

The pre-season games are, till date, the biggest achievement the NBA has had during their time in India. Basketball’s marquee league first came to the subcontinent in 2011.

“We had two people situated at the Taj Lands End when we opened up here,” Gotua says. “Now we’re over 20 people in a big office. We have an academy in Noida. We’ve evolved and the business has grown.”

Satnam Singh also learnt how tough it was – never mind all that 7 feet of potential picked by Dallas Mavericks in 2015.

For years, the Indian market has generated intrigue among foreign sports bodies, be it European football powerhouses – academies of clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal have been plying across the country for years – and even the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The NBA too sought the same opportunity. Since starting up, the marquee league has brought down several past and current players for clinics, have set up an elite academy, groomed Satnam who became the first Indian to be picked in an NBA draft .

But the global game on Friday is its biggest project so far.

The idea behind the event is not to simply have two NBA teams play two pre-season matches, but to recreate the same atmosphere that surrounds any marquee basketball match in the United States.

“We’re bringing that authentic NBA experience through these games,” Gotua adds. “But at the same time, we want to add local flavour. We want our players and league staff to say ‘wow, that was an amazing global game that had a tinge of India. Colourful, lively, music, and energy, but still incorporated into an authentic NBA experience. You shouldn’t be able to tell the difference, whether this match was in Mumbai or New York.”

Advertising

Bridging the basketball gap between the US and India has been the biggest obstacle for the NBA. But now they’ve made the biggest commitment, bringing the actual teams.