What’s irking star South African runner Caster Semenya?

IAAF has restricted the participation of female athletes with high testosterone levels in certain international track & field events. The Indian Express explains.

Why did the international athletics body come with these new eligibility regulations for female runners?

The IAAF had been asked by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to finalise regulations that would clearly specify events in which women with high but naturally occurring levels of testosterone could participate. This was after the CAS had directed the IAAF to provide fresh evidence to prove that women athletes with higher than normal levels of testosterone had a distinct advantage. Indian sprinter Dutee Chand had successfully challenged the now suspended guidelines for hyperandrogenism (a medical condition characterised by high levels of male sex hormones such as testosterone) in 2014.

What were the old guidelines and how have they changed?

Earlier, women with testosterone levels of 10 nanomoles per litre or more were ineligible to participate in track and field events. Dutee challenged the rule, arguing that she had naturally occurring high levels of testosterone. CAS ruled in favour of the Indian sprinter. Now, IAAF has said that female athletes with 5 or more nanomoles per litre testosterone cannot participate in 400m, 800m and 1500m races, which jeopardises Caster Semenya’s participation.

How much do testosterone levels vary between males and females?

Testosterone levels in females usually range between 0.12 to 1.79 nmol/L while the male range is much higher — 7.7 to 29.4 nmol/L. The IAAF has concluded that it is only possible for a woman to have a testosterone level of 5 nmol/L or greater in the case of a tumour or if the athlete falls in the intersex category.

What did the international body base its guidelines on?

The IAAF based the evidence in part on a study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, in July last year. The study, which researched the link between track and field performance and higher-than-usual testosterone levels, involved 1,332 elite female athletes and 795 male athletes — a total of 2,127 subjects. A blood sample was taken from each of these athletes, a number of whom had participated in the 2011 and 2013 World Championships. Women with higher levels of testosterone were seen to have a distinct advantage in 400m, 400m hurdles, and 800m and also in hammer throw and pole vault.

