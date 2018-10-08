Follow Us:
Monday, October 8, 2018
CAS agrees contamination caused Russian Olympic doping

Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a provisional ban imposed on one of the two Russian athletes who tested positive for doping at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

By: AP | Published: October 8, 2018 8:16:11 pm

IOC, Russian Athletes, Russian Athletes banned, 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics news, 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics schdule, sports news, Indian Express IOC banned twenty-two Russian athletes for doping offences. (Source: Reuters)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a provisional ban imposed on one of the two Russian athletes who tested positive for doping at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

CAS said Monday that a contaminated product caused bobsled driver Nadezhda Sergeeva’s positive test for trimetazidine in South Korea in February.

The CAS anti-doping panel created for the 2018 Games had disqualified Sergeeva from her 12th-place finish.

Sergeeva’s case with the panel continues, but any final sanction can be reduced to take into account the seven-month provisional ban she already served.

In April, a Russian federal medical official said “organizational fecklessness” led to Sergeeva’s mother, a doctor, giving her unapproved heart medicine containing trimetazidine.

The second Russian doping case from Pyeongchang involved Alexander Krushelnitsky, who tested positive for meldonium in the mixed doubles curling competition. He and his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova, were disqualified and stripped of their bronze medals.

A CAS panel is expected to give its verdict in Krushelnitsky’s appeal case this month.

