Budget 2022: Central government announces hike in sports budget

The Union Budget, which was presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, revealed an increase in funds of more than Rs 300 crore in sports allocations from last year.

The total budget allocated for sports now stands at Rs 3062.60 cr.

Last year (for 2021-22), the Union budget had allocated Rs 2,596.14 crore to sports, which was less than Rs 230.78 crore allocated in the previous financial year.

Now there has been an increase of Rs 305.58 crore in the sports budget.

With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games coming up, this increase in the budget will serve as a boost to the sector.

The amount allocated to the National Youth Empowerment Program has also been increased this year ( from 108 crores to Rs 138 crore). The Khelo India programme’s budget has also been increased from Rs 879 crore to Rs 974 crore this time.

The Finance Minister also spoke about the gaming sector and said, “An AVGC promotion task force, with all stakeholders, will be set up to recommend ways to realise this and build domestic capacity for serving out markets and the global demand.”

Commenting on the announcement, Jehil Thakkar, partner and media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India told PTI that the move will help India achieve its potential of 20 lakh jobs in the sector.

“These are critical skills for growth of the metaverse and India is poised to take advantage of this ecosystem,” he said.