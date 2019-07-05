Budget 2019 announces National Sports Education Board, to be set up under Khelo India

Presenting her first Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated Friday that the government will set up a National Sports Education Board under Khelo India to popularise sports at all levels.

“To popularise sports at all levels, National Sports Education Board for development of sportspersons to be set up under Khelo India,” the finance minister said while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament.

Responding to the development, sports minister Kiren Rijiju thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance minister for the initiative.

On behalf of the entire sports fraternity of India I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji & FM @nsitharaman ji for the announcement in #Budget2019 to establish NATIONAL SPORTS EDUCATION BOARD for development of sportspersons under @kheloindia ????? pic.twitter.com/fDzpRIxzpE — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 5, 2019

Speaking on the development of sports in the country, the Prime Minister said that the government will focus on every aspect which would make sports popular across the nation.