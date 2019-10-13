Brigid Kosgei shatters 16-year-old marathon world record

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya has broken the world record for the women’s marathon with a time of 2:14:04 hours at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Kosgei has broken a record that has been undisturbed for 16 years. The previous existing world record had been held by Great Britain’s Paula Radcliffe. The earlier record had been 2:15:25 hours.

Brigid Kosgei breaks the marathon world record* in Chicago in unofficial 2:14:04. *subject to ratification pic.twitter.com/EZ9IvuyInK — IAAF (@iaaforg) October 13, 2019

Kosgei’s achievement caps off an incredible week for Kenyan marathon runners. Lawrence Cherono of Kenya won the men’s marathon in Chicago on Sunday. Earlier in the week, Eliod Kipchoge became the first man to run a sub-two hour marathon, smashing the barrier by almost 20 seconds.

Kipchoge had clocked 1:59:41 in Vienna on Saturday. Unlike Kipchoge’s performance, however, Kosgei’s mark was set in an official race on a record-eligible course.

Congratulations to Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei for breaking the women’s marathon world record in the Chicago marathon. Hongera Kosgei for putting Kenya on the world map once again by breaking Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year world marathon record. #ChicagoMarathon pic.twitter.com/3deAVYaOmr — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 13, 2019

“I’m happy and I feel good,” Kosgei was quoted as saying after the marathon by IAAF. “I ran here last year so I knew it was a good course. There was a little bit of wind but it was okay. People were cheering all along the course, which gave me more energy.”

“We always knew the time would come when the record would be broken,” said Radcliffe, who was in Chicago and congratulated Kosgei when she finished. “When I saw how fast Brigid was running in the first half of the race, I knew she had a good chance of getting the record,” she said.