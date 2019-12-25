Breaking Stereotypes: From sporting backwaters of Surat emerges a new hope for Indian TT

Known for his sharp reading of the game, 19-year-old Manav Thakkar has made rapid progress in the last 12 months. (TTFI) Known for his sharp reading of the game, 19-year-old Manav Thakkar has made rapid progress in the last 12 months. (TTFI)

Nerves slowly started needling Manav Thakkar as he made his way to the table tennis hall for the U21 men’s singles final at the North American Open in Canada. He asserts that he felt confident at the start of the tournament, as he stormed through the competition to book a spot in the summit clash. But the 19-year-old had never reached the final of a Tour competition before and the pressure was getting to him.

That’s when Indian veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal walked up to talk to the youngster. “He had come to watch me play,” Thakkar describes the moments leading up to the final, earlier this month. “He told me there will be pressure, but I need to embrace it and enjoy it because this is where everything begins for me.”

Something clicked in Thakkar’s mind. And when the match started, he made quick work of his Argentine opponent Martin Bentacor to win 11-3, 11-5, 11-6 to become only the fourth Indian to win a U21 Tour event. “I have never felt so good while playing a match before,” he says. “I have never been in a zone like this before and it felt like I had taken myself up to another level.”

Thakkar playing the way he did, let alone the win, doesn’t come as much of a surprise to his seniors though. For a while now, the teenager has been making waves in the sport in India. Last year, he became the first Indian to be ranked world no 1 in the U18 category. By August, he had earned a call up to the Asian Games squad that won bronze in the men’s team event. A month later, at the Asian Championships, he picked up his first top 50 scalp when he defeated then world no 34 Kazuhiro Yoshimura of Japan. By October, he was ready to compete at the Youth Olympics where he lost in the round of 16 to world no 5 Tomokazu Harimoto.

It’s a list of achievements that has earned the U21 world no 10 the respect and admiration of his seniors in the Indian team. “The way he’s risen over these last few years has been remarkable, but it was expected,” says world no 30 Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, who — along with Harmeet Desai, Soumyajit Ghosh and now Thakkar — is among the handful of Indians to win an U21 Tour event. “The way he reads the opponent and his reactions to it have been his biggest strengths. And at the same time, he doesn’t play with a specific pattern. He keeps mixing it up. There’s still a way for him to go and he has to work on his fitness, but that he will get better at it is also expected.”

The seniors were happy to welcome the young talent into the pool of Indian stars, but the youngster himself remembers being shy during his first few interactions. Eventually though, he formed a connection with his fellow Surat-native Desai. “He used to talk to me a lot when I first came into the senior camps,” he says. “Harmeet too has been through similar problems since we both come from the same city that hasn’t really had much backing for sport, so he helped me settle.”

Like Desai before him, Thakkar too was taunted in school for holding ambitions to become a professional sportsman. It didn’t help much that both his parents were doctors. “People would tell me and my parents that I should also get into the medical stream because it was the path my family had been following,” Thakkar says. “My parents were always keen on letting me do whatever I wanted to do, even if it was playing table tennis, and they supported me throughout. But it was difficult for them too because of the number of people that kept talking about it as if it was a bad thing.”

Incidentally, both his parents were avid players in their college days, and till this day, they take some time out to play at the table at home – which is where the teenager first took up the sport, back as a five-year-old.

“I couldn’t reach the top of the table, and I’d probably connect with maybe two or three balls, but I was stubborn that I wanted to play,” he recalls. “Eventually, once I got a bit taller I got better and started playing good shots.”

By the time he was 12, he was sent to the PSPB Academy in Ajmer, where under the tutelage of Chinese coach Yin Wei he sharpened his skills. Now he finds himself safely away from the taunts that shaped up his early days in the sport, and he has joined an elite group of players. And the way he’s been going, he’s destined for more.

“Winning an U21 event gives you more hunger to play and win. And once you have that hunger you are ready to do whatever you have to to improve,” says Sathiyan. “Manav’s win is just a start for the bigger things ahead of him. But I welcome him to the club of U21 champions.”

