Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot dead at 33

The 33-year-old Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after being shot in the head. Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento was at a concert when he got into an altercation with another man and was shot in the forehead.

He was taken to hospital but was declared brain dead hours later.

Lo was one of the most successful Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes of all time, having won eight World Championships as a black belt since 2012. Earlier this year, he won another World Championship in California.

The killing allegedly took place during a confrontation between Lo and Police Officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, according to a report by MMA Fighting.

Witnesses said Velozo grabbed a bottle from Lo’s table and that the fighter took the cop down and held him, according to the outlet, citing a police report.

MMA Fighting reports after the pair were separated, Velozo allegedly pulled out a gun, firing a round into Lo’s forehead.

Tributes came flooding in after the shock news of his death.

The word legend is thrown around way to much in sports but it can’t be thrown around enough when it comes to your name in Jiu Jitsu || Leandro Lo, My heart and prayers to your family my brother. Rest easy my friend ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XkLOCXNZHz — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 7, 2022

“A very sad day for the BJJ community,” analyst and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian tweeted. “Leandro was a legend.”

World Champion, mentor, legend 🕊🙏 Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, teammates and fans of Leandro Lo. The jiu-jitsu world will never forget. pic.twitter.com/ps0hOxhdv3 — FloGrappling (@FloGrappling) August 7, 2022

Combat sports analyst Luke Thomas tweeted: “Oh my god.”

RIP my brother Leandro Lo ❤️ l pic.twitter.com/ILLISdynhi — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 7, 2022

UFC commentator John Gooden tweeted: “Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Leandro Lo. One of the greatest Jiu-jitsu players ever. Absolutely tragic. My condolences to his family and friends.”