Saturday, February 26, 2022
Brainsqueeze the Twenty Third: Ukrainian Sports Aces

This week's quiz is on east European powerhouse Ukraine's sporting legends. Please send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com alongwith name and city.

Please send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com alongwith name and city.

Q1. Which Ukrainian-born pole vaulter set the world record in men, 35 times in his career and was the first man to clear 6 metres?

Q2. Which Ukrainian heavyweight legend famously used a steamrolling jab to tire out opponents before knocking the out a few rounds later? Together with his brother, they have Asteroid 212723 named after them.

Q3. Ukrainian gymnast Lilia Podkopayeva came back from two fractured ribs to claim the All Around title at 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. She was the last gymnast before Simone Biles in 2016 to also win event finals gold. What category apparatus did Podkopayeva win her second gold in (just like Biles 20 years later)?

Q4. Which Ukrainian striker of AC Milan put away the final penalty past Gigi Buffon to win the 2003 Champions League, pipping Juventus 3-2 after 0-0 at full-time?

Q5. If Intact is taking on Kuzya in air-hooks and head-spins on floorwork of a Ukraine Cypher, which sport are we talking of?

Q6. India’s Paralympics bronze medalist Sharad Kumar trained with his long-time coach Nikitin at Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, also considered the ‘capital’ of this track&field event. What event did he win a medal at Tokyo in?

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com.

Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon.

