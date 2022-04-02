Quiz: World Cup misses. Great players for whom the quadrennial stayed elusive

Qsns:

Q1. After an outburst (calling him “bag of shit”) against then France coach Henri Michel’s decision to drop him from the qualifying squad for the 1990 World Cup, this mercurial player was banned from international matches. France didn’t qualify in 1990 or 1994 and by 1998 he lost his place to Zinedine Zidane. Who’s this Frenchman?

A. Jean Pierre Pappin

B. Eric Cantona

C. Didier Deschamps

D. Marcel Desailly

Q2. Which Manchester United great appeared for Welsh national team 64 times and scored 12 goals, but never got a chance to play at the World Cup Finals?

A. Brian McClair

B. Denis Irwin

C. Steve Bruce

D. Ryan Giggs

Q3. Considered arguably the greatest African player of the game, having won the FIFA World Player of the Year once, George Weah never made the World Cup. Which country did he represent that’s yet to qualify for a World Cup?

A. Liberia

B. Nigeria

C. Egypt

D. Tanzania

Q4. This Real Madrid great called the best ever by Pele, turned out for Spain, Colombia and Argentina, but never reached the World Cups of 1950, 1954 and 1962 (injury). Who?

A. Laszlo Kubala

B. Alfredo Di Stefano.

C. Juanito

D. Francisco Gento

Q5. France wasn’t the only European powerhouse to not qualify for the 1994 World Cup. Which other European nation missed out which meant Matthew Le Tissier was denied a chance to be at World Cup?

A. Belgium

B. The Netherlands

C. England

D. Italy

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com.