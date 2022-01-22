Brainsqueeze Quiz 18: Powerful women who play the beautiful game, beautifully

Down With The Dumb Offside Joke. This week’s quiz on powerful women who play the beautiful game, beautifully.

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com by Sunday night 11.59 pm. Winners will be declared on Monday at 9 am.

1. Which UK club did India goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan play for?

2. Which Canadian women’s soccer player is the world’s all-time leader for international goals (188) scored (by men or women)?

3. Who was the first Brazilian women’s soccer player to be honoured with the imprint of her feet recorded in cement at the Estadio do Maracana?

4. Ji So-Yun, one of the most gifted midfielers in UK’s Women’s Super League, was the key in her club team’s Continental Cup win and March into the Women’s Champions League final, scoring in the semi against Bayern Munich. Which club does she play for?

5. Which country’s national women’s football team is called Matildas?

Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon.

