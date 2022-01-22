scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Must Read

Brainsqueeze Quiz 18: Powerful women who play the beautiful game, beautifully

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com by Sunday night 11.59 pm. Winners will be declared on Monday at 9 am.

Written by Shivani Naik |
January 22, 2022 9:43:27 am
Express Sports QuizExpress Sports Quiz: Down With The Dumb Offside Joke.

Down With The Dumb Offside Joke. This week’s quiz on powerful women who play the beautiful game, beautifully.

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com by Sunday night 11.59 pm. Winners will be declared on Monday at 9 am.

1. Which UK club did India goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan play for?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

2. Which Canadian women’s soccer player is the world’s all-time leader for international goals (188) scored (by men or women)?

3. Who was the first Brazilian women’s soccer player to be honoured with the imprint of her feet recorded in cement at the Estadio do Maracana?

4. Ji So-Yun, one of the most gifted midfielers in UK’s Women’s Super League, was the key in her club team’s Continental Cup win and March into the Women’s Champions League final, scoring in the semi against Bayern Munich. Which club does she play for?

5. Which country’s national women’s football team is called Matildas?

Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon.

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa India Cricket
South Africa wins 2nd ODI and series against India
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 22: Latest News