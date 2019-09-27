Athlete drags struggling competitor across finish line, wins hearts with gesture

In a rare show of sportsmanship which is winning hearts across the world, Braima Dabo of Guinea Bissau helped Jonathan Busby of Aruba to finish their 5000-metre race at the World Athletics Championship in Doha on Friday.

this happened at today’s #IAAFDoha2019 World Championships. A heat in the men’s 5,000 metres.

Dabo – Guinée Bissau helps Jonathan Busby – Aruba.

👍😁 pic.twitter.com/SUjxUPNEOi — Fonsos (@Fonsos) September 27, 2019

The heartwarming moment, which took place in the first heat of the men’s 5000-metre race, has already become a viral incident on social media and is being touted as one of the greatest shows of sportsmanship of the year.

Dabo offered his shoulder to Busby for almost the whole of the last lap, as the entire crowd cheered on the duo as they made their way slowly to the finish line much after the rest of the pack had crossed the finish line.

They finished more than four minutes behind the rest of the athletes in their heat. However, both athletes registered a new personal best for themselves.

Sportsmanship personified. Braima Suncar Dabo🇬🇼 helps Jonathan Busby🇦🇼 in the men’s 5000m heats.#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/nc3DuCqbmY — IAAF (@iaaforg) September 27, 2019

Touchingly, Busby was seen using his last ounce of energy to stop his wristwatch after he crossed the finish line – the watch which presumably showed that he had clocked a new personal best.