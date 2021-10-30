scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 30, 2021
MUST READ

Boxing World C’ships: Sumit enters pre-quarters

Sumit prevailed 5-0 in the bout against Boltaev, who wasn't lacking in intent but was definitely nowhere close to the Indian when it came to punching cleanly.

By: PTI |
October 30, 2021 6:12:46 pm
Sumit also copped a warning in the second round for hitting Boltaev on the back of his head repeatedly despite being cautioned by the referee but the docking of one point had no impact on his control over the proceedings as he emerged a unanimous victor. (File)

Indian boxer Sumit (75kg) sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of the AIBA Men’s World Championships here on Saturday after notching up a comprehensive victory over Tajikistan’s Abdumalik Boltaev.

Sumit prevailed 5-0 in the bout against Boltaev, who wasn’t lacking in intent but was definitely nowhere close to the Indian when it came to punching cleanly.

Sumit also copped a warning in the second round for hitting Boltaev on the back of his head repeatedly despite being cautioned by the referee but the docking of one point had no impact on his control over the proceedings as he emerged a unanimous victor.

In a late night bout on Friday, Nishant Dev (71kg) rallied to defeat Mauritian Merven Clair 4-1 to also secure a pre-quarterfinal berth.

Later on Saturday, five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will fight Sierra Leone’s John Brown in the round of 32.

Sachin (80kg), who got a first-round bye, will open against American Robby Gonzales in another last-32 contest.

Govind Sahani (48kg) will compete in the pre-quarterfinals against Georgia’s Sakhil Alakhverdovi.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of USD 100,000.

The silver medallists are to be given USD 50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping USD 2.6 million.

India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Oct 30: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven