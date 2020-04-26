Boxer Dingko Singh airlifted to Delhi for cancer treatment

Dingko Singh has reached Delhi and is in the hospital for further treatment. (Source: BFI Twitter) Dingko Singh has reached Delhi and is in the hospital for further treatment. (Source: BFI Twitter)

Indian boxer Dingko Singh was airlifted on Saturday from Imphal to Delhi during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic for his liver cancer treatment. The Asian Games Gold Medallist was flown by Spicejet’s air ambulance service free of cost.

Boxing Federation of India President and Spicejet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said that Dingko is now admitted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), where he was taken in an ambulance, straight from the airport.

“I am to happy share that #DingkoSingh, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. @SpiceJet is honoured to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero, we wish him a speedy recovery.” @AjaySingh_SG @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/ub5uy8XaGT — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 25, 2020

“I am happy to share that Dingko, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. SpiceJet is honoured to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him to Delhi for his treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery,” he said.

The 41-year old boxer also received support from fellow boxers Vijender Singh and Manoj Kumar, who came together to raise funds for Asian Games gold-winning former pugilist.

Dingko first burst into the limelight in 1997, when he triumphed at the King’s Cup in Bangkok. A year later he clinched a gold medal at the Asian Games in Bangkok in the 54-kg bantamweight category. The same year he was awarded the Arjuna Award and in 2013 he received the Padma Shri.

Formerly with the Navy, Singh is credited with inspiring a whole generation of boxers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd