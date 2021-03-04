scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Latest news

Pooja Rani in semis; Lovlina Borgohain loses in Boxam International in Spain

Pooja Rani defeated Assunta Canfora to join the seasoned Mary Kom (51 kg), Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), and debutant Jasmine (57 kg) in the last-four stage at the Boxam International.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 4, 2021 12:00:39 pm
Pooja Rani is a three-time Asian medallist and also a 2014 Asian Games bronze-winner. (File)

Asian champion Pooja Rani (75kg) entered the semifinals to secure a medal but two-time world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) bowed out after a quarterfinal loss at the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain.

In late night bouts on Wednesday, Olympic-bound Rani defeated Italian Assunta Canfora to join the seasoned M C Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), and debutant Jasmine (57kg) in the last-four stage. The three had won their quarterfinals earlier in the day.

Rani is a three-time Asian medallist and also a 2014 Asian Games bronze-winner.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, Borgohain, who has also qualified for the Tokyo Games, lost 0-5 to Russia’s Saadat Dalgatova to make a surprisingly early exit from the tournament.

Asian bronze-winner Manisha Moun (57kg) was another Indian to be ousted from contention when she was defeated 0-5 by Italian Irma Testa in the quarterfinals.

On Thursday, eight Indian male boxers will fight it out to make the medal rounds.

The list comprises the Olympic-bound five of Amit Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg) along with Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg) and Sanjeet (91kg).

Boxers from 17 countries, including Russia, USA, Italy, Kazakhstan and Spain, are participating in the event.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ten Indian cricketers who turned into politicians
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 04: Latest News