Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei suspended after failing drug test

Diana Kipyokei of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the 125th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. (Reuters)

Kenya’s 2021 Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei has been provisionally suspended following a failed drug test.

Kipyokei’s compatriot Betty Wilson Lempus also has been suspended for failing a drug test.

Kipyokei, 28, and Lempus, 31, have also been charged with obstructing the Athletics Integrity Unit’s (AIU) investigation by providing false information or documentation, reports The BBC.

The two athletes tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide.

The AIU, quoted by BBC, said that “after extensive investigations”, Kipyokei and Lempus had been charged “with various breaches of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules”.

It added: “These alleged anti-doping rule violations stem from probes into the information provided by the athletes to explain Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) for metabolites of triamcinolone acetonide in samples.”

Kipyokei, who would be stripped of her Boston title if the charges are proven, had a sample taken after her victory last October, while Lempus was tested following her win at the Paris Half Marathon in September last year.

Triamcinolone acetonide is classified as a glucocorticoid, which is commonly used as a therapeutic substance.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 10:04:45 am
