Bosphorus Boxing: Nikhat Zareen stuns world champion Paltceva Ekaterina to enter quarters

March 18, 2021 2:59:15 pm
India’s Nikhat Zareen stunned reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina to breeze into the women’s 51kg quarter-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing tournament in Istanbul.
The Asian Championships bronze medallist, Zareen caused a major upset on the second day of the tournament on Wednesday when she out-punched the Russian boxer 5-0.
The Indian pugilist will have yet another tough bout ahead as she takes on two-time world champion Kyzaibay Nazym of Kazakhstan in her last-eight round.
Apart from Zareen, 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed to the quarter-finals.
Thapa got the better of Kazakhstan’s Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the men’s 63kg division.
World championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women’s second round matches.
However, it was curtains for Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) as they lost their preliminary round bouts.
𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 2️⃣ – 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗦✅
🇮🇳@sonia_lather10 defeated Tugcenaz S🇹🇷 – 5️⃣-0️⃣
🇮🇳@nikhat_zareen defeated Ekaterina P🇷🇺 – 5️⃣-0️⃣
🇮🇳 #ParveenHooda defeated Esra O 🇹🇷- 5️⃣-0️⃣
🇮🇳 @shivathapa defeated Baghityov S 🇰🇿- 3️⃣-2️⃣
Way to go, champs🔥#BosphorusBoxingTournament pic.twitter.com/LDQ107P72K
— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 18, 2021
The third day of the event will witness six Indian boxers fighting it out in their respective quarter-final bouts.
Lather, Zareen, Parveen and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women’s category while Thapa and Solanki will present Indian challenge in the men’s competition.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.