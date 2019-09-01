Toggle Menu
Bodybuilder S Bhaskaran from Chennai gets Arjuna Award

The Chennai-based Bhaskaran, who won the Asian championship and the world championship in Thailand last year, was felicitated by the Indian Body Builder Federation (IBBF) here on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Arjuna Award 2019 to Body Builder S. Bhaskaran during the National Sports and Adventure Award 2019, at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Source: PTI)

Bodybuilder S Bhaskaran, who has been conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, feels it would provide a fillip to the sport.

He said the award was recognition of his hard work and would also benefit the sport.

The 41-year-old became the first bodybuilder to win the Arjuna award since T Pauly in 1999.

Bhaskaran thanked his family and mother for helping him achieve his dreams, and the IBBF for its support.

He also hoped the future generation of bodybuilders would get recognition.

IBBF president Chethan Pathare was also present.

