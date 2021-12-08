scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
MUST READ

Birmingham Commonwealth Games open to allowing Pride flag on podium

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to August 8.

By: Reuters |
December 8, 2021 2:44:31 pm
People carry flags at the launch of the Commonwealth Games baton relay, outside Buckingham Palace in London. (Reuters)

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive Katie Sadleir said organisers were open to the idea of athletes bringing the Pride flag onto the podium at next year’s event in Birmingham.

“We will be talking to athletes over the next six months in the lead-up to the Games about what that may or may not look like – but certainly, we are open to that,” Sadleir told the BBC.

Speaking at the launch of the Commonwealth Sport Pride Network, an initiative aimed at bringing together LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and organisers from Commonwealth nations, Sadleir said the CGF “absolutely embraced” athletes’ freedom of expression but added that it would refer to the code of conduct.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We have a code of conduct and there are some aspects about respect for other competitors and where you do what you do,” Sadleir said.

“From the perspective of advocates and freedom of expression, it’s something that we are thoroughly, thoroughly embracing.”

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to Aug. 8.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs New Zealand
India demolish New Zealand by 372 runs to win Test series 1-0
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 08: Latest News