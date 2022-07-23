scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Birmingham 2022: Queen Elizabeth to miss Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The Commonwealth Games will see more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations compete at Alexander Stadium from July 28 to August 8.

Updated: July 23, 2022 10:44:52 am
Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Berkshire. (AP)

Queen Elizabeth will miss the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony to be held on July 28. Prince Charles will step in for his mother at the event, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The 73-year-old royal will also read a message from Her Royal Highness, which is carried in the Commonwealth Games Baton, and has been to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth Games will see more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations compete at Alexander Stadium from July 28 to August 8.

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several events in recent times as she has suffered mobility issues and often uses a walking aid. Earlier this year, Charles and his son Prince William attended the State Opening of Parliament on her behalf, with the Prince of Wales frequently undertaking overseas engagements on her behalf.

Just recently, the queen’s job description was rewritten.

A new version of the monarch’s “official duties” was drafted following her Platinum Jubilee, reducing the list of obligations she “must fulfil” and placing greater emphasis on the support of the wider royal family.

Last month, the Prince of Wales hailed the sporting spectacle a show of “unity” in these uncertain times.

He said: “In a world currently riven by conflict and division, these Games – so aptly called ‘the friendly games’ – stand as a shining celebration of our unity, our diversity and our pursuit of shared excellence.”

