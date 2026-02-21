‘I’m bionic for real now’: Lindsey Vonn shares gnarly X-ray of ‘shattered’ leg after 6-hour Olympic surgery

(LEFT) Lindsey Vonn being wheeled into surgery; (RIGHT) An X-ray of Vonn's leg after her accident in an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo. (AP Photo)

Right after having another surgery on her badly broken left leg, ski legend Lindsey Vonn posted images of her injury situation and a clip of her being wheeled in for her surgery. Since she suffered a gruesome crash while competing at the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina around two weeks ago, Vonn has remained hospitalised. Before she was flown off to the USA, she underwent at least four surgeries at a hospital in Italy.

“Made it through surgery… it took a bit more than 6 hours to complete. As you can see, it required a lot of plates and screws to put back together but Dr Hackett did an incredible job. Thank you Dr Viola for the surgery assist as well!!” Vonn posted on her Instagram handle. “With the extent of the trauma, I’ve been struggling a bit post op and have not yet been able to be discharged from the hospital just yet… almost there. Baby steps. Will explain the injury and what it all means soon.”