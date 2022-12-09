scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Bindyarani finishes 25th in World Weightlifting Championships

Bindyarani competed in Group D based on her entry weight. The lifters who register the highest entry weight are placed in group A, followed by B and so on.

Bindyarani Devi finished 25th in the women's 59kg event at the World Championships.(FILE)
Commonwealth Games medallist weightlifter S Bindyarani Devi finished 25th in the women’s 59kg event at the World Championships here.
The Manipuri, who had won a silver at the Birmingham CWG in the 55kg event, lifted 200kg (86kg+114kg) on Thursday.

The 23-year-old began her snatch with a successful lift of 83kg and followed it up by heaving 86kg but failed in her final attempt of 88kg.
She also failed her first clean and jerk attempt of 112kg as she was unable to produce a “clean” lift, that is lift the barbell to her shoulders. In her second attempt at the same weight, Bindyarani was able to produce a “clean” lift but before she could “jerk” it overhead to arm’s length, she fell on her back.

However, the 2019 Commonwealth Championship gold medallist was soon up and walking as the doctors checked her. Bindyarani then showed tremendous grit as she attempted her third clean and jerk lift of 114kg and she succeeded.

On Tuesday, star Indian lifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49kg event.

The 2022 World Championship is the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where weightlifting events will be cut from 14 at Tokyo Games to 10.

However, it is an additional event and not a compulsory one.

Under the 2024 Olympic qualification rule, a lifter has to compulsorily compete in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup. Apart from the above, the lifter also has to participate in three of the following events — the 2022 World Championships, the 2023 Continental Championships, the 2023 Grand Prix 1, the 2023 Grand Prix II and the 2024 Continental Championships.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) will publish the Olympic Qualification Rating (OQR) of each weight category at the end of the qualification period. A weightlifter’s best three performances at the qualifying events will be taken into account for final assessment.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 10:53:15 am
