CWG gold medalist Shreyasi Singh plans to develop Bihar’s Jamui into a sports city

Shreyasi Singh's father Digvijay Singh was a former NRAI president and an MP. (FILE)

2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Shreyasi Singh, who has now become an elected legislator from Bihar’s Jamui seat, has plans to turn her constituency into a sports city. The shooter had won a gold medal in the double trap shooting event at CWG games in Australia and is the only woman from the state to be honoured with the Arjuna Award.

Singh said her priority will be to eradicate unemployment and illiteracy from her constituency. She added that she would also look to turn Jamui into a sports city, since Bihar has good potential in producing sportsperson but it fails in providing platform and opportunities.

In order to make progress in this direction, Singh plans to set-up new infrastructure.

“Since I am an athlete, I wish to develop Jamui as a sports city,” Singh told India TV.

“It is wrong to say that Bihar lacks talent. It is about a platform, opportunities..we will work in this direction,” she added.

Shooter Shreyasi Singh: From winning 2018 CWG gold to becoming BJP MLA in Bihar

Contesting the elections banking on her father, Singh won the tussle by a margin of 41,049 votes, securing 79,603 votes, while her rival from RJD, Vijay Kumar, got 38,554 votes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.