Sunday, May 24, 2020
COVID19

Bihar girl turns down trial offer from cycling federation

Jyoti Kumari had cycled more than 1200 kilometres to reach home - from Gurugram to Bihar - amidst a nationwide lockdown, following which she had been invited for a trial by India's cycling federation.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 24, 2020 3:34:41 pm
Cycling girl Jyoti Kumari had cycled 1200 km with her injured father sitting on the carrier of her cycle to reach home. (Screenshot/BBCNewsHindi)

Jyoti Kumari, who caught worldwide attention after she had been forced to cycle more than 1200 kilometres to reach home amidst a nationwide lockdown earlier this month, has turned down the offer from India’s cycling federation to appear for a trial.

“I wish to complete my studies first. I also feel physically weak now after such a long arduous journey,” the 15-year-old told The Hindu.

Speaking from her home in Bihar’s Sirhulli, where she reached after a seven-day journey – with her injured father sitting on the rear carrier of her bicycle – from Gurugram on May 16, Jyoti said, “Earlier, I could not continue my school education because of my family problems and I was occupied with domestic work…but now I wish to complete my matriculation first.”

Following the news of Jyoti’s feat, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) had reached out to her, saying they wanted to give her a trial at the IGI Stadium complex in New Delhi and that they would bear all expenses for her to appear at a trial.

“She must be having the strength and physical endurance. We want to test it,” CFI chairman Onkar Singh had said earlier this week.

READ | ‘Faster than Bolt’ Kambala racer says he won’t go for athletics trials

The New York Times reported Jyoti’s story of being invited for a trial as that of a ‘lionhearted girl…inspiring a nation’. US President’s daughter Ivanka Trump had also tweeted the story as a heartwarming one. Jyoti, however, has other priorities.

