Bihar girl turns down trial offer from cycling federation

Jyoti Kumari had cycled 1200 km with her injured father sitting on the carrier of her cycle to reach home. (Screenshot/BBCNewsHindi) Jyoti Kumari had cycled 1200 km with her injured father sitting on the carrier of her cycle to reach home. (Screenshot/BBCNewsHindi)

Jyoti Kumari, who caught worldwide attention after she had been forced to cycle more than 1200 kilometres to reach home amidst a nationwide lockdown earlier this month, has turned down the offer from India’s cycling federation to appear for a trial.

“I wish to complete my studies first. I also feel physically weak now after such a long arduous journey,” the 15-year-old told The Hindu.

Speaking from her home in Bihar’s Sirhulli, where she reached after a seven-day journey – with her injured father sitting on the rear carrier of her bicycle – from Gurugram on May 16, Jyoti said, “Earlier, I could not continue my school education because of my family problems and I was occupied with domestic work…but now I wish to complete my matriculation first.”

Following the news of Jyoti’s feat, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) had reached out to her, saying they wanted to give her a trial at the IGI Stadium complex in New Delhi and that they would bear all expenses for her to appear at a trial.

“She must be having the strength and physical endurance. We want to test it,” CFI chairman Onkar Singh had said earlier this week.

The New York Times reported Jyoti’s story of being invited for a trial as that of a ‘lionhearted girl…inspiring a nation’. US President’s daughter Ivanka Trump had also tweeted the story as a heartwarming one. Jyoti, however, has other priorities.

