Bhavani Devi wins silver at fencing meet in Belgium

India’s Bhavani Devi won the silver medal in women’s sabre individual category in the Tournoi Satellite Fencing competition (World level) at Ghent, Belgium on Sunday.

In the final, the Chennai-born fencer lost to Bashta Anna of Azerbaijan 10-15, according to information received here.

She had got the better of Italy’s Martina Pertaglia in the semifinals.

Ranked 44th in the world, Bhavani Devi hopes to improve her position and edge closer to qualification for the Olympics and participate in more tournaments in the lead-up to the Games next year.