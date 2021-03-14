Bhavani Devi becomes first ever Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics

Bhavani Devi is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. (File Photo)

Bhavani Devi became the first ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. The sabre fencer secured an Olympic spot due to events in the ongoing Fencing World Cup on Sunday.

Hosts Hungary lost in the quarterfinals of the team event, allowing Korea to progress to the semis. Therefore, Bhavani Devi qualifies through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method.

Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia & Oceania region based on the World Rankings as of April 5, 2021. She is ranked 45th and occupies one of the two available slots based on the ranking. The 27-year-old’s qualification will be confirmed when the rankings are made official next month.

Congratulations to Indian fencer Bhavani Devi who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics! She has become the 1st ever Indian fencer to achieve the feat. My best wished to @IamBhavaniDevi pic.twitter.com/NFGJzuB4Dx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 14, 2021

The 27-year old trailblazer has given fencing an identity in India and has won laurels at the international level through her hard work and determination.

India’s first fencer to qualify for the Olympics …. just made it and got on a call to celebrate ❤️ this one is truly special .. tears & joy … #roadtotokyo @IamBhavaniDevi with the coach Nicollo Zonotti @GoSportsVoices

What an incredible journey!! #changethescript pic.twitter.com/oC6u7bednp — Deepthi Bopaiah (@DeepthiBopaiah) March 14, 2021

The Tamil Nadu fencer competes in the sabre category and was training in Italy before the coronavirus pandemic stopped global sporting activity.