Sunday, March 14, 2021
Sunday special

Bhavani Devi becomes first ever Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics

Bhavani Devi is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. She will compete in the sabre category in Tokyo 2021.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 14, 2021 6:14:04 pm
Bhavani Devi is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. (File Photo)

Bhavani Devi became the first ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. The sabre fencer secured an Olympic spot due to events in the ongoing Fencing World Cup on Sunday.

Hosts Hungary lost in the quarterfinals of the team event, allowing Korea to progress to the semis. Therefore, Bhavani Devi qualifies through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method.

READ | Bhavani Devi: Breaking fences

Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia & Oceania region based on the World Rankings as of April 5, 2021. She is ranked 45th and occupies one of the two available slots based on the ranking. The 27-year-old’s qualification will be confirmed when the rankings are made official next month.

The 27-year old trailblazer has given fencing an identity in India and has won laurels at the international level through her hard work and determination.

READ | How Bhavani Devi became the only Indian in international fencing circuit

The Tamil Nadu fencer competes in the sabre category and was training in Italy before the coronavirus pandemic stopped global sporting activity.

