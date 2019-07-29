Bhavani Devi: Breaking fences

Fencer Bhavani Devi has begun her one-year countdown to the Tokyo Olympics with a reaffirming performance at the Budapest World Championships last week where she reached the Round of 16 as a World No. 67.

She would eventually lose to bronze medallist Bianca Pascu of Romania, but the Indian who fences sabre (the fastest of the sword events) showed remarkable audacity to twice get into 14-14 situations in Round of 32 and Round of 16, getting edged out by the barest of one-touch margins in the pre-quarters.

The 25-year-old in her 10th year at the seniors, has pushed her ranking upto World No. 44 now, collecting a massive 37 points this season. This bodes well for her qualification for the Tokyo Games as according to the qualification criterion, two spots are available for Asia-Oceania fencers, deprnding on rankings after the top teams (China, Korea and Japan in Asia) stream in as automatic entries for the individual events.

But the Budapest Worlds were the first instance where Bhavani found herself in the stratosphere of sabre – the pre-quarters – where some of the blitziest swordswomen were in action. Ukrainian legend Olha Kharlan won her historic 4th world title, defeating World No 2 and compatriot Alina Komaschuk

Bhavani is fast gaining a reputation of launching some tremendous come-from-behind rallies after trailing to get into tight 14-14 touch-offs in the first-to-15 matches. Against World No 36 Gabriella Page in Round of 32, Bhavani was lagging early on with 3-point margins and was 1 touch away at 11-14 from making an unremarkable exit.

But she would find her best strategy at this juncture and force 4 straight points to make an unprecedented entry into the Round of 16.

Against Top 20 Romanian Bianca Pascu too, she was staring at a 7-13 margin, before she flummoxed the former Top 10 fencer with a stunning change in strategy, to go right upto 14-14. She couldn’t drive in the proverbial knife, missing out on the last touch but it was her flurry that had left the Romanian almost bewildered before she used her big match temperament to clamber ahead.

Not many at the arena were accustomed to an Indian getting this far and this belligerent even. The last touch proved elusive, but it’s raised hopes of seeing an Indian at the Olympics in fencing in a year’s time from now. She might not be a realistic contender for a medal yet, but if coach Nicola Zanotti’s expressions were anything to go by, CA Bhavani Devi of Chennai makes for a combative, fearless competitor on the world stage – and definitely worth watching in action, no matter how formidable her opponent of the day.

Explained Why the world c’ship was important for Bhavani Devi The Budapest global meet was important because the Worlds offer massive points – the maximum before the Olympics and this can help Bhavani qualify. The points garnered now – she has 37 now for this season before the next one opens end-September – will stay in her kitty in the lead-up to Tokyo. Two spots based on ranking are available for Asia-Oceania, though Bhavani is likely to be in contention for the absolute last one up for grabs unless she is forced to go through the qualifying meets.

“My coach was happy and said I made only a few mistakes,” Bhavani said days after she’d limbered down from her strongest foray into the upper echelons of World order. “With Pascu, I changed my game in the second half and I was taking more touches. She was shocked and could not change anything as she was in confusion. At the end, at 14-14, I made a mistake and handed her the point. But till the end she didn’t take a point off me from after when I began my charge. Maybe I was a little nervous,” she said, before adding, “maybe it wasn’t nervousness!”

Bhavani had discovered just how far she could go if she backed herself. “I just need to continue to believe in myself till the end. Whatever strategy I choose I’ve realised, it’ll come off only when there’s belief,” she added.

Fencing a sport where the reaction times are micro-seconds is a lot of instinct, and Bhavani is slowly realising she’s on the right path in decision-making on the piste.

Camp with Italian national team

Prior to the Worlds, she’d trained at a camp with the Italian national team for two weeks and also the French national squad. These are sophisticated training regimens with advanced deep dives into technique and tactics – showing just how far she’s come in her unique journey from a school in Chennai.

“These were intense camps with very hard training. I got tired and there were officially ‘breaks’ to recover from how tough the training was. It helped me a lot,” she explained.

In the pools, Bhavani won 4 matches and lost 1 – needing 3 to get into the knockouts. When another Canadian fencer got injured, Bhavani had to fence in a Round of 96 to get into Round of 64. “I fenced the same Mexican as from my pool games. I’d beaten her 5-0 in the group but in direct elimination I beat her 15-7. She was coming off a very good victory against a decent Japanese,” she recalls.

The Worlds had begun like any other major meet where Bhavani who’s always the rare Indian on the circuit expected to gain crumbs of experience – whatever she could forage from the early rounds. “I just wanted to fence well, and not make mistakes. Coach said don’t think too much about where I want to finish, top 16 or 8 or 4. When I fence free, I fence very well,” she recalls.

What changed this time was Bhavani’s poise over the big points. “My mind was in good condition – very strong shape. Against Canadian Page, she was scoring more than me and I covered up in the end. It only happened because my mind was cool,” she says.

While in the heat of the contest, immature fencers tend to stab at gaining points (head, neck, arms and torso are target areas in sabre) and end up with a bunch of mistakes. “I accepted whenever I gave away points that my opponent was taking more points because I was making mistakes. It wasn’t just blindly running behind points. They were taking points off me. So I tried to correct mistakes and that’s how I overturned both margins,” she said, hoping next time the 15-14 would be a margin in her favour.

There were lessons from the loss. “I realised I can do much better than what I thought I was capable of before. I just needed to be more calm and believe in myself. I know I’m on the right track choosing my strategy. I think at crucial moments I found the right one and continued it till the end.” Now for the last touch, in a year’s time. “Making the Last 16 was the biggest moment of my life. I’m this close,” she declared.