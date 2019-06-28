BFI ties up with IIS for five years

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Friday tied up with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), the sports training institute in Karnataka which has Abhinav Bindra and Sourav Ganguly on its Advisory Board, to ensure “state-of-the-art facilities for the pugilists.”

As part of this five-year collaboration starting this month, the BFI will look to conduct camps as part of its high-performance training programme and IIS will play a key role in shaping the boxers as the official High-Performance Partner for the BFI. a press release stated.

The IIS will also provide national boxers access to sports science testing, strength and conditioning experts and professional diet and nutrition support.

The institute, which successfully hosted the Senior National Women’s Championships earlier this year, will also host one national level tournament during each year of the association.

“Ensuring state of the art facilities and training environments for all our boxers have been a priority for the Federation and I am glad this partnership with IIS will help us to achieve our goals,” BFI President Ajay Singh said.

Speaking about this partnership, Parth Jindal, Founder and Trustee IIS said, “Together with the BFI, we are committed to driving Indian boxing forward to a new era of success at the global stage.”

Led by the JSW Group, IIS is India’s first privately-funded high performance training centre. Currently, the facility houses over 150 athletes aged 12-22 training in the sports of athletics, boxing, judo and wrestling.

Led by an Advisory Board comprising senior Indian sporting legends like Bindra, Ganguly, Mahesh Bhupathi and high-performance expert Dr. Tom Patrick, IIS offers young athletes full scholarships in a completely residential, training environment at full capacity.