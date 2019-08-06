Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dies after crash in Tour of Poland

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died after crashing during the third stage of the Tour of Poland, the 22-year-old’s Lotto Soudal team announced on Monday.

Lambrecht was taken to hospital in a helicopter following the crash which occurred around 96km from the end of the Chorzow to Zabrze stage, the BBC reported.

“The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened… rest in peace Bjorg,” Belgian team Lotto Soudal said on Twitter, without providing any details of the accident.

Race organisers added: “There are no words to describe this tragedy. Bjorg passed away following an accident on today’s stage. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, team and the whole cycling community.”

A big talent, but an even greater guy. So deeply saddened about this tragic loss. My condoleances to family, friends and everyone of the @Lotto_Soudal team! #RIPBjorg pic.twitter.com/oc38263Qiu — PHILIPPE GILBERT (@PhilippeGilbert) August 5, 2019

Lambrecht, racing in only his second season as a top-level professional, was named the most promising youngster in the Criterium du Dauphine in June.