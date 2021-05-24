BCCI to donate 10-litre 2000 oxygen concentrators

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that operates by drawing air from the environment to deliver continuous, clean and concentrated oxygen to needy patients.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that it will contribute 10-litre 2000 oxygen concentrators to boost India’s efforts in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. Ever since the country was hit by the second wave of the coronavirus, demands for medical equipment and life-saving oxygen witnessed a major spike.

Over the next few months, the Board will distribute the concentrators across India with the hope that critical medical aid and care will be provided to the needy patients and this initiative will reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic.

“The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus,” said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

“They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us. The Board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause,” Ganguly added.

“The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery,” said Ganguly.

About oxygen concentrators

Concentrators provide a sustainable and cost-effective source of medical oxygen and are designed for continuous operation. While oxygen cylinders require refilling and need to be transported in cryogenic tankers, concentrators are easily portable and only need a power source to draw in ambient air.