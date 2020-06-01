Battling cancer, Boxer Dingko Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Former India boxer Dingko Singh with wife Babai Devi (Express Photo) Former India boxer Dingko Singh with wife Babai Devi (Express Photo)

Days after returning to Manipur from Delhi, where he had to be airlifted for cancer treatment, 1998 Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. Dingko, who had been suffering from liver cancer, had been taken to the national capital more than a month ago for radiation therapy. He was discharged on May 21 and returned to Imphal last week.

Former world champion L Sarita Devi, who is in Imphal, has been coordinating with Dingko’s family and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). “Dingko and his wife had arrived in Imphal on May 23 and had been put at a quarantine centre in Imphal since then. Two days ago, he complained of high fever and was tested for Covid-19 on Saturday. His test returned positive and we have spoken to his wife Ngangom Babai Devi. All the boxing fraternity in Manipur is ready for any kind of help required and we pray for his recovery,” Sarita said.

A state government official also confirmed that the former boxer had tested positive. “We have a person named Dingko Singh among the positive cases whose tests came on Sunday. We cannot disclose further on the person’s identity,” said Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, assistant director, Health, Manipur.

Dingko, who had been suffering from liver cancer since 2017, had undergone radiation therapy at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Delhi in January before returning to Imphal. When his condition worsened in April, Dingko was airlifted to the same hospital before being discharged last week. He had also contracted jaundice.

BFI, which had earlier taken care of all his medical expenses, apart from airlifting Dingko from Imphal, are in touch with the family. “It’s unfortunate that Dingko has tested positive. We at BFI are with him and his family. I spoke with Sarita Devi and will speak with his wife too. He is a legend and we will provide whatever support he requires at this hour,” said Jay Kowli, secretary-general of the national federation.

