Baranica Elangovan breaks pole vault national record with a 4.22m mark

Tamil Nadu pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan has found a new happy hunting ground at the Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium as she improved her five-week-old own national record during the inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition on Sunday.

Baranica cleared 4.23m to better her own previous national record of 4.22m set at the inaugural edition of National Indoor Championships held in the last week of March at the same venue. The 29-year-old crossed 4.23m on her third attempt.”It was another good day for me,” said Baranica who has shifted base from Tamil Nadu to Bhubaneswar.

Earlier in March, she crossed the 4.22m mark to break it for the first time. “It was an emotional moment for us because we have been trying so hard for the past three years to break the national record,” Baranica had told the Indian Express.