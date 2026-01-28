Days after saying India unsafe for cricketers, Bangladesh clears shooters trip to Delhi

Bangladesh players await the television umpire's decision for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP Photo)

Days after citing security concerns to pull out of the T20 World Cup in India, the Bangladesh government cleared its shooters to compete in the Asian Shooting Championships in New Delhi, starting February 2.

Last week, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)—acting on government advice—decided not to send its team for the showpiece event, which India and Sri Lanka will co-host from February 7 to March 8. The BCB cited security concerns.

On Wednesday, however, the government gave its shooting team the go-ahead. A two-member team is likely to arrive in New Delhi on January 31 for the continental competition at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.