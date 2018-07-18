Bali Kabaddi team in India on study tour/pilgrimage

For the last one week, the Indonesian teams are training in Bhiwani with kabaddi players from nearby villages as part of their preparation for the Asian Games. For the last one week, the Indonesian teams are training in Bhiwani with kabaddi players from nearby villages as part of their preparation for the Asian Games.

On any regular day, the Indonesian kabaddi teams would be warming up for their morning training session at the Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani. But on Sunday, the 29-member contingent went for an excursion trip to Kurukshetra. In India for a 21-day training camp, the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams from the south-east Asian country are making the most of their stay by exploring the famous sites of Haryana. Both teams, along with the coaching staff, visited Kurukshetra to explore a famous site of the Mahabharat era.

“We have a lot of Hindu culture in Bali. We want to see the Mahabharat area and the temples and sculptures. Every Sunday, we will visit different places. It’s a good mood lifter,” Indonesia manager Ida Bagus Gana says. “The team was also interested in visiting historical sites in Kurukshetra so that was our first destination. We were back to training on Monday.”

For the last one week, the Indonesia teams are training in Bhiwani with kabaddi players from nearby villages as part of their preparation for the upcoming Asian Games, which they are hosting. Locals, elders and coaches also reach the stadium in the evening to watch them train. They have a skill- improvement session in the morning and play matches in the evening against teams from various villages.

“It’s a great experience and helps our team prepare for the Asian Games. As hosts, we need to play our best and our kabaddi team is new. So we thought of training them in India, the best place for kabaddi,” Gana says.

Kabaddi in Indonesia was played at the international level for the first time only in 2007. Since then, they have been trying to improve every year and the Asian Games is their biggest test yet. Gana explains how they brought together the best players from around the country to form this team which will participate in the Asiad.

“We conducted different competitions in various villages and districts and selected the best players. Then they were part of the competition known as the Indonesia Open and the best 14 players were selected for the men’s and women’s teams. Now, they have to practice for six months. We needed better training so we hired a coach from India. Chhaju is an excellent coach and his discipline has made this team better,” he says.

Chhaju Ram Goyat, a former kabaddi coach at the Bhim Stadium and current coach of the Indonesia team, is overseeing a training session at the stadium. He was the man behind the idea of bringing the teams to India.

“They offered me a job and since I was done with my government job, I decided to join. The teams are new with little knowledge of the sport. These 20 players used to practise against each other and it was useless. So I asked them to come to India and practise against good teams. Now every day, we call teams from various villages and play matches. There is a lot of improvement in the Indonesia teams. I also asked some coaches to come as they could learn and teach more teams when they go back,” Goyat says. Goyat hails from Kungar village in Bhiwani district and was District Sports Officer before joining the Haryana government’s sports department as Deputy Director. After retirement, he was approached by the Indonesia Kabaddi Federation to come to Bali and coach the national teams. After a month in Bali, he returned to India to do the paperwork to bring the teams here.

The original camp was scheduled for two months. The teams were supposed to arrive in May but since no one from the Indonesian staff or Goyat knew the process of hosting an international team in India, they applied for a tourist visa, which was rejected.

“It was a mistake on our part. Since theirs is a foreign team, you need visa permission from the Sports Ministry and Home Ministry, which we didn’t have. You cannot bring a team on a tourist visa. I wrote to their federation asking them to write a letter to the Indian government asking for permission for the camp. We had to do our paperwork again which went on for a month and a half,” Goyat explains.

The Indonesia contingent will remain in Bhiwani till the end of this month but before departing, they want to learn everything they can at the camp.

“When we arrived here it was difficult to adjust, but now we are receiving great training. We are optimistic that we can do great at the Asian Games. We have learnt new things here and still have two weeks left so I think it can get better,” men’s team captain Wayan Halus Suandana says.

During one of the practice games, Monu Goyat, the costliest player in Pro Kabaddi League 2018, also visited the stadium to give some tips. The Indonesian men’s team lost 42-44 to a team from Bhiwani-Kungar village which has Naveen Goyat, the best raider at the junior nationals and part of the Dabang Delhi team in the upcoming PKL. The women’s team, however, managed to tie the game 35-35 against a side from Mehrana.

Despite limitd time, Goyat is confident that the Indonesian teams have improved a lot in the week and a top-three finish at the Asiad will be a fitting reward. “I would have been more confident about the teams finishing in the top three had they come two months earlier. But still, I am not ruling that out. It won’t be a surprise for me if they do get a medal,” he says.

