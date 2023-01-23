‘They put me in hell for what is called 4 years’: Bajrang’s former coach lambasts Brij Bhushan’s WFI

Bajrang Punia’s former wrestling coach Shako Bentinidis lambasted Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and has expressed his support for the protesting wrestlers.

“I would like to express my support to all the members of the Indian wrestling team and all the wrestling fans. All members of the Federation should leave immediately,” Shako wrote on Instagram.

“I have been serving this beautiful sport for 35 years, but I have never had contact with such non-professionals.

“They put me in hell for what is called 4 years. There is no point in telling all the details here, I will just say that they showed disrespect to everyone.”

Under the guidance of Bentinidis, the 27-year-old Bajrang won an Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo, 2018 Asian Games gold and a bronze medal at the 2019 world championship.

“For four years, I was accredited only for the Olympic Games, and with the help of the Olympic Committee and my athlete, they lied to me every time,” he said.

“Your last name was given and you should have taken it when you arrived, but you were even on the list (it’s just funny).

“I always tried to lead with my program so that we would have results, so that the whole world could see our strength and unity. They demotivated me to continue my successful career.

“I can imagine how many athletes have given up on wrestling. Most of the wrestlers all over India are not going hungry and all the conditions are there to help these talented wrestlers.

“I would like to say a few words of thanks to the two biggest companies that played the biggest role (not the federation) but these sponsors JSW sport and Olympic Gold Quest.

“Sportsmen. If it were not for the above-mentioned sponsors (JSW-OGQ), the country would not have so many medals.

“The federation should be immediately cleaned of these illegal people so that a person who loves this sport like his own family comes to the head,” he added.

Facing sexual harassment allegations from the country’s most-decorated wrestlers, the WFI president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has been asked to step aside. After a late night meeting with protesting wrestlers, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced that a probe panel, with a four-week deadline, has been set up to look into the allegations of sexual harassment and financial irregularities against Singh.