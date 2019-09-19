Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya seal Olympics berths by reaching semis at World Wrestling Championships

Bajrang Punia qualified for Tokyo Olympics beating North Korea’s Jong Son 8-1 (65 kg) in the World Wrestling Championships. on Thursday. Ravi Dahiya also joined him as he stunned former world champion Yuki Takahashi 6-1 in the quarter-finals of 57kg freestyle event.

Punia’s progress in the Championships was hardly a surprise as he made full use of an easy 65kg draw.

Dahiya (57kg), on the other hand, emerged as an unlikely hero for India showing remarkable composure while battling some of toughest opponents in a challenging category, which included an European champion and another a world number three wrestler.

Dahiya won the first two bouts by technical superiority.

But what was most impressive about Dahiya was his ability to comeback from a six-point ( 0-6) deficit to log 17 points in a row and shock Arsen Harutunyan, the 61kg European champion from Armenia.

There was a bit of drama towards the end when Armenia challenged the bout-finishing point. After much delay and watching replays, Dhaiya was declared as the winner.

Both Bajrang and Ravi are now strong candidates for medals. India have now sealed 3 Tokyo Olympic quotas in Nur-Sultan.

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat had booked an Olympic quota in women’s 53kg on Wednesday.

In the women’s competition, there was no end to the woes of Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi, who lost her opening round 7-10 to Nigeria’s Aminat Adeniyi.

Sakshi waited too long to attack while her powerful opponent moved quickly.

Sakshi is out of the championship since the Nigerian later lost her quarterfinal bout.

In the 68kg, Divya Kakran could not do much against reigning Olympic champion Sara Dosho from Japan, losing the bout 0-2.

(With inputs from PTI)